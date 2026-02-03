BBC show apologises for controversial pregnancy advice
- BBC's Morning Live hosts issued an on-air apology after a segment provided advice for expectant mothers that was labelled "dangerous" by a charity.
- The controversial advice suggested pregnant women could use a stethoscope at home to check their unborn baby's heartbeat for reassurance.
- Pregnancy research charity Tommy's criticised the advice, stating it was "wrong" and "dangerous" as it could lead to false reassurance.
- Tommy's emphasised that no home device can accurately assess a baby's well-being and only trained professionals should perform such checks.
- Presenters Kimberley Walsh and Gethin Jones corrected the mistake, advising that anyone worried about their baby should contact a midwife, and a correction now accompanies the episode on BBC iPlayer.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks