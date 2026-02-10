BBC confirms Doctor Who future after end of Disney partnership
- Disney will no longer partner on future seasons of Doctor Who, concluding a deal that previously provided a significant budget for the programme.
- Zai Bennett, CEO of BBC Studios Global Content, affirmed the BBC's commitment to ensuring Doctor Who has a “long and flourishing life” despite the end of the Disney partnership.
- Kate Phillips, BBC Chief Content Officer, previously reassured fans in August that “Doctor Who is going nowhere” and will remain on the broadcaster.
- The show is set to return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas, with Billie Piper also confirmed to return to the Whoniverse.
- Piper made a surprise return to the show last year when she appeared to replace former Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, in the iconic role.
