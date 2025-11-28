BBC confirms special broadcast for Christmas period
- BBC One and BBC iPlayer will feature beloved characters from Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's picture books this Christmas.
- Three new advertising idents, created by Magic Light Pictures, will showcase characters from The Gruffalo, Zog, Room On The Broom, and The Scarecrow's Wedding.
- These idents are set to premiere on Sunday, November 30, following Strictly Come Dancing, and will be broadcast throughout the festive period.
- The dedicated animated Christmas special will be The Scarecrows’ Wedding, featuring a star-studded voice cast including Rob Brydon, Jessie Buckley, Domhnall Gleeson, and Sophie Okonedo.
- Additionally, all 13 animated film adaptations based on Donaldson and Scheffler’s books, such as The Gruffalo and Room On The Broom, will be aired across the festive season.