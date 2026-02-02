Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

BBC host bids farewell to viewers but vows to return

Adolescence star suffers wardrobe malfunction on BBC Breakfast
  • BBC Breakfast host Emma Vardy announced live on air that she was starting her maternity leave, with her Sunday (1 February) show being her last for a while.
  • Her co-host, Roger Johnson, wished her well, and Vardy assured viewers she would return to the programme in a few months after giving birth.
  • Vardy later posted on Instagram, confirming her maternity leave had begun and joking about making it through the show without an 'early arrival'.
  • She referenced a previous incident where former BBC Breakfast presenter Victoria Fritz went into labour immediately after coming off air in 2016.
  • Vardy, who has a two-year-old son with football coach Aaron Adams, had announced her pregnancy in October 2025.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in