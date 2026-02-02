BBC host bids farewell to viewers but vows to return
- BBC Breakfast host Emma Vardy announced live on air that she was starting her maternity leave, with her Sunday (1 February) show being her last for a while.
- Her co-host, Roger Johnson, wished her well, and Vardy assured viewers she would return to the programme in a few months after giving birth.
- Vardy later posted on Instagram, confirming her maternity leave had begun and joking about making it through the show without an 'early arrival'.
- She referenced a previous incident where former BBC Breakfast presenter Victoria Fritz went into labour immediately after coming off air in 2016.
- Vardy, who has a two-year-old son with football coach Aaron Adams, had announced her pregnancy in October 2025.
