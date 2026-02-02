Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC Breakfast viewers were left surprised when host Emma Vardy announced a break from the show live on air.

While presenting an episode of the morning show on Sunday (1 February), Vardy, 44, revealed it was her last day at work before going on maternity leave.

Towards the end of the episode, she said: “Right well, that’s nearly it for us today, and my last show before mat leave. Bye!”

Her co-host, Roger Johnson, wished Vardy luck, following which she assured her fans she will be back on the BBC Breakfast sofa in a few months after she’s given birth.

Shortly after the episode aired, Vardy, who said her last week at work has “been lovely”, shared a post on Instagram, telling her followers: “Last show done for a while, maternity leave starts here, see you all in a few months!!”

She joked that she was relieved to have made it through the episode “without any early arrivals” as “there is previous precedent of breakfast presenters going into labour”.

Vardy was referencing the time that BBC Breakfast's former business presenter Victoria Fritz went into labour straight after coming off air in 2016. Her co-host Sally Nugent was forced to assist as Fritz’s birthing partner when her husband got stuck in traffic. Frizt left the show in 2023.

Reacting to Vardy’s post, Nugent, recalling the Fritz debacle, wrote: “Phew! Been waiting for that call. Loads of luck xx." Meanwhile, Jon Kay added: “Yay! Now you can put your feet up, rest and relax....? Oh. Not really. Sending you all best wishes for your next big story. Good luck and enjoy the family adventure ahead xxx.”

Emma Vardy announces break from 'BBC Breakfast' ( Instagram )

Vardy, who has a two-year-old son with football coach husband Aaron Adams, announced her pregnancy in October 2025.

In the last three years, Vardy worked as BBC News’s Northern Ireland Correspondent before moving to California to become the corporation’s LA Correspondent. She then relocated to Salford, Manchester, where she has become a regular fixture on BBC Breakfast.