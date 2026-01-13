Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Cult singer confirms tour dates after cancer diagnosis

US singer Barry Manilow, famous for hits Mandy and Copacabana
US singer Barry Manilow, famous for hits Mandy and Copacabana (PA Archive)
  • Barry Manilow has announced additional tour dates for his US arena tour, weeks after revealing his lung cancer diagnosis.
  • The 82-year-old singer underwent surgery for stage-one lung cancer and stated he is now feeling great and ready to return to the stage.
  • Six new concerts have been added to his existing March schedule, with the tour commencing on 27 February in Florida.
  • The new shows in early March include stops in Charlotte, Norfolk, Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Nashville.
  • Manilow's team encouraged fans to attend, suggesting these dates could be an opportunity to "say goodbye".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in