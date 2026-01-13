Cult singer confirms tour dates after cancer diagnosis
- Barry Manilow has announced additional tour dates for his US arena tour, weeks after revealing his lung cancer diagnosis.
- The 82-year-old singer underwent surgery for stage-one lung cancer and stated he is now feeling great and ready to return to the stage.
- Six new concerts have been added to his existing March schedule, with the tour commencing on 27 February in Florida.
- The new shows in early March include stops in Charlotte, Norfolk, Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Nashville.
- Manilow's team encouraged fans to attend, suggesting these dates could be an opportunity to "say goodbye".