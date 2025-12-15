Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Novice’ Balvinder Sopal opens up on Strictly exit after semi-final dance-off

Strictly's Balvinder says as a 'novice' she had no chance against Amber in dance off
  • Balvinder Sopal believed her time on Strictly Come Dancing was "game over" in the semi-final dance-off against Amber Davies.
  • Sopal described herself as a "novice" compared to Davies, whom she considered to be of a "different calibre."
  • Amber Davies has faced criticism from viewers who argue her West End stage career gives her an unfair advantage in the competition.
  • Davies's dance partner, Nikita Kuzmin, has urged viewers to "be kind" in response to the criticism.
  • Sopal made these remarks during an appearance on Strictly: It Takes Two following her elimination.
