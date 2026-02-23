BBC removes Bafta 2026 ceremony from iPlayer after racial slur broadcast
- The BBC removed the Bafta Film Awards ceremony from iPlayer after a racial slur was broadcast, shouted by an audience member with Tourette syndrome.
- The incident occurred during the live broadcast when John Davidson, a Tourette's campaigner, involuntarily shouted the N-word while actors Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan were presenting an award.
- The BBC apologised for the strong and offensive language, explaining it arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and committed to re-uploading an edited version without the slur.
- Tourette's groups, including Tourettes Action, highlighted the involuntary nature of such tics and urged compassion, noting that causing offence is often distressing for individuals with the condition.
- Presenter Alan Cumming addressed the issue during the ceremony, explaining Tourette's as a disability and that the tics are involuntary, apologising for any offence caused.
