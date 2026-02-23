Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BBC removes Bafta 2026 ceremony from iPlayer after racial slur broadcast

Alan Cumming explains why viewers may have heard 'heckling' during Bafta Film Awards
  • The BBC removed the Bafta Film Awards ceremony from iPlayer after a racial slur was broadcast, shouted by an audience member with Tourette syndrome.
  • The incident occurred during the live broadcast when John Davidson, a Tourette's campaigner, involuntarily shouted the N-word while actors Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan were presenting an award.
  • The BBC apologised for the strong and offensive language, explaining it arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and committed to re-uploading an edited version without the slur.
  • Tourette's groups, including Tourettes Action, highlighted the involuntary nature of such tics and urged compassion, noting that causing offence is often distressing for individuals with the condition.
  • Presenter Alan Cumming addressed the issue during the ceremony, explaining Tourette's as a disability and that the tics are involuntary, apologising for any offence caused.
