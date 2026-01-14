Nominations announced for prestigious Bafta award
- Chase Infiniti, star of One Battle After Another, has been nominated for the Bafta 2026 EE Rising Star Award.
- Infiniti is joined on the shortlist by Archie Madekwe, Miles Caton, Posy Sterling and Robert Aramayo for the prestigious accolade, which is the only Bafta Film Awards category decided by public vote.
- A distinguished panel, including actors Joe Alwyn and Benedict Wong, selected the nominees, with Infiniti, Caton, and Aramayo expressing their gratitude for the recognition.
- Public voting for the award is currently open on the EE website and will close at 12pm on 20 February.
- The winner will be revealed at the 2026 EE Bafta Film Awards ceremony, hosted by Alan Cumming, and broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer.