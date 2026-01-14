Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chase Infiniti, star of One Battle After Another, has been nominated for the Bafta 2026 EE Rising Star Award.

The 25-year-old is among five actors vying for the prestigious accolade, the sole category at the Bafta Film Awards decided by public vote.

Expressing her profound gratitude, Infiniti stated: "This nomination means the world to me. It’s been such a transformative year in my career, and I feel honoured and grateful to be considered for this award. Thank you to Bafta, EE and all the jurors for including me alongside this tremendous group of actors."

Infiniti is joined on the coveted shortlist by Archie Madekwe (Gran Turismo), Miles Caton (Sinners), Posy Sterling (Lollipop), and Robert Aramayo (Game Of Thrones).

Nominees were selected by a distinguished panel, including actors Joe Alwyn, Sheila Atim, and Benedict Wong, alongside industry experts.

Miles Caton also shared his reaction: "Thank you to Bafta, EE and the jury for this nomination – it’s truly surreal. I’m honoured to be recognised alongside such talented artists, and I’m grateful to everyone who supports and champions new voices in film."

open image in gallery Chase Infiniti stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn in ‘One Battle After Another’ ( 2026 Invision )

Public voting for the award is now open on the EE website and will run until 12pm on February 20.

Madekwe, 30, has been rising for some time now, thanks to roles in Midsommar (2019), where he played an unwitting cult initiate, and Saltburn (2023). The Hollywood Reporter recently named him among their “8 Hottest Young Stars in Hollywood”.

Robert Aramayo reflected on his nomination: "Today is a day I will never forget. The artists nominated alongside me this year and those who’ve been recognised by the EE Rising Star Award before set a standard that continues to inspire me. If young Robert only knew he’d be standing here as an EE Rising Star nominee today, he’d be very proud."

open image in gallery British actor Archie Madekwe attends the LA premiere of ‘Lurker’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

The winner will be announced at the 2026 EE Bafta Film Awards ceremony, hosted by The Traitors US presenter Alan Cumming, broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer.

Previous winners include David Jonsson, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Emma Mackey, Kristen Stewart, Eva Green, Lashana Lynch, Letitia Wright, James McAvoy, Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega and Tom Hardy.