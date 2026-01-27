Bafta Film Awards nominations announced as ‘One Battle After Another’ tops list
- The nominations for the 2026 Bafta Film Awards have been announced, with Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another leading the pack with 14 nods.
- Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama Sinners followed closely with 13 nominations, despite its record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations.
- Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme and Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet each secured 11 nominations, with all four films, plus Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia, vying for Best Film.
- Key acting nominations include Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, and rising star Robert Aramayo for his role in I Swear.
- The Bafta Film Awards ceremony, hosted by Alan Cumming, will take place at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 22 February and will be broadcast on BBC One.