Bafta 2026 nominees for Best Film announced
- The nominees for the Best Film award at the Bafta 2026 ceremony have been confirmed.
- The contenders are Chloe Zhao’s emotional Shakespeare drama Hamnet, sports comedy Marty Supreme, Paul Thomas Anderson’s thriller One Battle After Another, Scandanavian drama Sentimental Value and vampire period film Sinners.
- Actors David Jonsson and Aimee Lou Wood unveiled the nominees during the live press conference in London.
- This year’s event, which will take place in the capital on 22 February, will be hosted by actor and writer Alan Cumming, who will be taking over from David Tenant’s two-year-run.
- The ceremony will see Hollywood film talent amass once again at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall next month.