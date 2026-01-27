Bafta 2026 nominees for Best Director are announced
- Yorgos Lanthimos has been recognised for sci-fi conspiracy thriller Bugonia.
- Chloe Zhao has been nominated for her moving Shakespeare drama Hamnet.
- Josh Safdie has been nominated for his sport’s drama Marty Supreme.
- Paul Thomas Anderson has been nominated for his critically acclaimed thriller One Battle After Another.
- Scandinavian director Joachim Trier has been nominated for his drama Sentimental Value.
- Finally, Ryan Coogler has also been recognised for directing the period horror film Sinners.