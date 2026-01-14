Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bad Bunny fans shocked over strange requirement for Super Bowl halftime show

Bad Bunny to Headline 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show
  • Bad Bunny fans have expressed disappointment over strict height requirements for the field cast at his upcoming Super Bowl LX halftime show.
  • The initial job advertisement specified that field cast members must be between 5’7” and 6’0” with a slender to athletic build.
  • An updated listing for the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Field Cast now seeks applicants specifically between 5’ 10” and 6’ 1” to meet production requirements.
  • The role, which involves "structured movements and blocking" rather than dancing, pays an hourly rate of $18.70, but does not include tickets to the game.
  • Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez, will be the first solo male Latin artist to headline the high-profile event, expected to perform entirely in Spanish.
