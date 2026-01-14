Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show will have a height restriction — here’s why
Fans joked about their disappointment on social media after learning about the the requirement
Bad Bunny fans who hoped to dance with the Puerto Rican star at the Super Bowl have reacted with shock after learning that the show’s field cast will enforce a strict height requirement.
The 31-year-old, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez, will headline the February 8 Super Bowl halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
As is typical for Super Bowl halftime shows, the performance is expected to involve a large backing cast who will take to the field alongside the performers. An advert recruiting the field cast was posted to Reddit last week, offering some insight into what the performance will look like. It specified that the job “is not a dancing role. Field Cast will be performing structured movements and blocking as part of a larger production.”
Some fans who had hoped to be a part of a show were disappointed to learn of the specific physical requirements, with the advert listing that field cast must be “between 5’7” and 6’0” with a “slender to athletic build” and have the “ability to wear and move in costumes weighing up to 40 pounds.”
On TikTok, one fan posted an image of the advert with the caption: “Like come on Benito, why you doing us shorties like that?” In a video, she added: “I’m 5’5” on a good day.”
Another fan wrote: “Not me romanticizing being in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show just to be 5’3”.”
That job listing has since closed but Backlit Support, who are hiring for the production positions, have now added a new advert with updated requirements. However, it still isn’t good news for shorter fans hoping to be involved.
“We are re-opening applications for the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Field Cast,” reads the job listing. “While the core responsibilities of the role remain the same, we are specifically seeking additional applicants within the height range of 5’ 10” to 6’ 1” to meet updated production requirements.”
The role is paid an hourly rate of $18.70, and the listing reminds applicants that they will not receive tickets to watch the Super Bowl itself.
Bad Bunny will be the first solo male Latin artist to perform in the high-profile slot, and is widely expected to become the first to perform a halftime set entirely in Spanish.
While hosting Saturday Night Live last year, he told the audience in Spanish that his performance would be for “all Latinos and Latinas across the world, and here in the United States, all the people who have worked to open doors... More than an achievement of mine, it’s an achievement of everyone.”
He then joked in English: “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn!”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks