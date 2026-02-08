Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What time is Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show and how to watch

Bad Bunny responds to people saying they need to learn Spanish before his Super Bowl halftime show
  • Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, an event poised to be a landmark moment for Latino culture.
  • His 13-minute performance is expected to be a "huge party" that will prominently showcase his Puerto Rican heritage, with specific details kept under wraps.
  • Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show is expected to start between 8pm and 8.30pm ET (1am GMT) and the set will also be uploaded to NFL’s YouTube channel.
  • Bad Bunny is known for integrating political commentary into his work, having previously spoken out against a prominent political figure and immigration policies.
  • Ahead of the performance, Donald Trump stated he would not attend the Super Bowl and expressed his dislike for both Green Day and the headline act Bad Bunny.
