What time is Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show and how to watch
- Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, an event poised to be a landmark moment for Latino culture.
- His 13-minute performance is expected to be a "huge party" that will prominently showcase his Puerto Rican heritage, with specific details kept under wraps.
- Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show is expected to start between 8pm and 8.30pm ET (1am GMT) and the set will also be uploaded to NFL’s YouTube channel.
- Bad Bunny is known for integrating political commentary into his work, having previously spoken out against a prominent political figure and immigration policies.
- Ahead of the performance, Donald Trump stated he would not attend the Super Bowl and expressed his dislike for both Green Day and the headline act Bad Bunny.
