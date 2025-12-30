Bad Bunny in hot water after violating strict museum rule
- Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny faced criticism for touching a Mayan stone slab at the National Institute of Anthropology and History in Mexico City.
- The incident took place on 17 December during his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, after which he deleted an Instagram post showing him touching the artefact.
- The INAH confirmed that museum staff immediately reprimanded Bad Bunny for violating the strict rule against physical contact with archaeological items.
- Under Mexico’s Federal Law on Monuments, anyone who touches, damages, or removes museum artefacts or archaeological items can be fined or face imprisonment.
- It remains unclear whether the stela was inspected for damage following the incident.