Bad Bunny in hot water after violating strict museum rule

  • Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny faced criticism for touching a Mayan stone slab at the National Institute of Anthropology and History in Mexico City.
  • The incident took place on 17 December during his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour, after which he deleted an Instagram post showing him touching the artefact.
  • The INAH confirmed that museum staff immediately reprimanded Bad Bunny for violating the strict rule against physical contact with archaeological items.
  • Under Mexico’s Federal Law on Monuments, anyone who touches, damages, or removes museum artefacts or archaeological items can be fined or face imprisonment.
  • It remains unclear whether the stela was inspected for damage following the incident.
