Mexican museum scolds Bad Bunny for touching ancient artifact

Bad Bunny has been called out for bad behavior after he broke the first rule of nearly all museums: do not touch.

The Puerto Rican superstar, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, visited the National Institute of Anthropology and History in Mexico City on December 17 while finishing up the scheduled shows in Mexico during his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour. The rapper posted a picture on Instagram that showed him laying his hand on what appears to be a Mayan stone slab in the museum during the visit, prompting fans online to question why he was touching the artifact. Bad Bunny, 31, deleted the picture from his Instagram Story — but not before the museum jumped in to tell their side of the story.

“As is public knowledge, physical contact with archaeological goods is prohibited,” the Institute said in a statement shared on X. The INAH also clarified that Bad Bunny was reprimanded in person immediately after the picture was taken.

“Throughout the entire tour, the presence of [National Museum of Anthropology] custody personnel was ensured. When the artist placed his hand on the stele, museum custody staff reiterated that the pieces could not be touched, to which the musician withdrew it.”

Bad Bunny, who also shared pictures from his visit to the Frida Kahlo Museum in Coyoacán during his trip, did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

open image in gallery Bad Bunny shared a picture of himself touching a museum artifact during his trip to Mexico ( Getty/Instagram )

The INAH has played a crucial role in the discovery, research, and preservation of numerous Maya stelae. These monuments, or carved stone slabs, provide vital historical information about pre-Hispanic rulers, dynastic sequences, and major events.

It is typically prohibited for museum visitors to touch original artifacts or replicas to prevent deterioration of the items over time. Under Mexico’s Federal Law on Monuments, anyone who touches, damages, or removes museum artifacts or archaeological items can be fined or face imprisonment.

It is unclear if the stela was immediately inspected, and if there was any damage to the object after it was touched. The museum did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

open image in gallery Bad Bunny shared a picture on Instagram of himself touching a stela and later deleted it ( Instagram/badbunnypr )

After Bad Bunny wrapped up his tour in Mexico and concluded his historic Puerto Rico residency, which drew in more than half a million fans, he is now preparing to headline the NFL Super Bowl halftime show in February. The Grammy-winning artist will take the stage during one of the world’s biggest events at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8.

The “Titi Me Preguntó” singer has won three Grammys and 12 Latin Grammy Awards since his rise to fame in the last few years, including the coveted Album of the Year award for Debí Tirar Más Fotos at the 2025 Latin Grammys.