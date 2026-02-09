Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bad Bunny brings out Lady Gaga during stunning Super Bowl halftime show

  • Bad Bunny donned an all-white football-style suit as he celebrated Latino culture, including his beloved Puerto Rico, during a stunning Super Bowl halftime show full of surprise guests.
  • Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio opened with “Titi Me Pregunto” as the Puerto Rican moved around a maze filled with dancers and actors, featuring cameos from Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Jessica Alba.
  • The dance-filled performance also featured a special appearance by Lady Gaga, who sang her hit with Bruno Mars, "Die with a Smile" while Ricky Martin sang "LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii".
  • The performance also featured a melody of hits such as “EoO”, "BAILE INoLVIDABLE", "NUEVAYoL" and "Café Con Ron" in a crowd-pleasing set.
  • Bad Bunny ended his performance with a bold immigration message, shouting out the many Spanish-speaking nations whose people have immigrated to the US in front of a poignant banner: “The only thing stronger than hate is love”.
