Bad Bunny brings out Lady Gaga during stunning Super Bowl halftime show
- Bad Bunny donned an all-white football-style suit as he celebrated Latino culture, including his beloved Puerto Rico, during a stunning Super Bowl halftime show full of surprise guests.
- Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio opened with “Titi Me Pregunto” as the Puerto Rican moved around a maze filled with dancers and actors, featuring cameos from Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Jessica Alba.
- The dance-filled performance also featured a special appearance by Lady Gaga, who sang her hit with Bruno Mars, "Die with a Smile" while Ricky Martin sang "LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii".
- The performance also featured a melody of hits such as “EoO”, "BAILE INoLVIDABLE", "NUEVAYoL" and "Café Con Ron" in a crowd-pleasing set.
- Bad Bunny ended his performance with a bold immigration message, shouting out the many Spanish-speaking nations whose people have immigrated to the US in front of a poignant banner: “The only thing stronger than hate is love”.
