Hollywood star ‘always has passport with him’ due to fear of ICE raids
- Hollywood star Aziz Ansari revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he constantly carries his passport due to fears of deportation by ICE.
- Ansari, who lives in London, stated he has not returned to Los Angeles since the government agency's increased enforcement began.
- He expressed feeling "on edge" and concerned that immigration enforcement agents might not recognise him.
- The comedian highlighted that ICE has deported nearly 200,000 people since Donald Trump took office as president.
