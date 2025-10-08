Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hollywood star ‘always has passport with him’ due to fear of ICE raids

Aziz Ansari says he carries his passport with him everywhere out of fear of ICE
  • Hollywood star Aziz Ansari revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he constantly carries his passport due to fears of deportation by ICE.
  • Ansari, who lives in London, stated he has not returned to Los Angeles since the government agency's increased enforcement began.
  • He expressed feeling "on edge" and concerned that immigration enforcement agents might not recognise him.
  • The comedian highlighted that ICE has deported nearly 200,000 people since Donald Trump took office as president.
  • Watch the video in full above.
