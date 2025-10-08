Hollywood star says he carries passport all the time over ICE fears

A Hollywood star has revealed that he carries his passport with him at all times over ICE deportation fears.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (7 October), Aziz Ansari poked fun at the government agency, who have deported nearly 200,000 since Donald Trump took over as president in January.

Ansari, who now lives in London, revealed that he hasn’t returned to LA “since all this ICE stuff started happening”.

“I'm all nervous. I got friends, they're like, 'We're hiding our nanny in the basement. We might have to raise our kids. We don't know what we're going to do’”, he said laughing.

He admitted that he’s “on edge” and “carrying my passport all the time” in case enforcement agents aren’t familiar with him. The comedian did admit he thinks it would be “incredible” if a viral moment came from him getting detained.