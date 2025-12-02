Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Avatar 3 dubbed the ‘ultimate cinematic spectacle’ but future films aren’t guaranteed

Avatar: Fire And Ash (60 Second Spot)
  • The third instalment of James Cameron’s Avatar franchise, titled Avatar: Fire and Ash, is scheduled for release on 19 December.
  • Early reactions from critics, shared on social media, praise the film as an "ultimate cinematic spectacle" and a "phenomenal moviegoing experience".
  • Director James Cameron has suggested the movie will feature a "depth of emotion and heartbreak" akin to his film Titanic.
  • The film, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet, follows two highly successful predecessors and is anticipated to be another box office hit.
  • Cameron stated that if Avatar: Fire and Ash does not perform well enough at the box office, he may write a book to conclude the series instead of making the planned fourth and fifth films.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in