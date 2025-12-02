Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first reactions to the third installment of James Cameron’s epic Avatar franchise are in, and film critics are praising the new movie as the “ultimate cinematic spectacle.”

Official reviews for Avatar: Fire and Ash are still embargoed until closer to the movie’s December 19 theatrical release; however, critics were allowed to share their impressions from the film's press-only premiere on social media. As fans of the multi-billion dollar saga got their first taste of the new film through those early reviews, Cameron himself has teased what is to come in the third trip to Pandora.

The legendary filmmaker, best known for directing blockbuster hits like Avatar and Titanic, said at the film’s Los Angeles premiere that theatergoers might want to bring tissues to see the new sci-fi flick. Cameron, 71, told Extra: “You’re going to see a depth of emotion and of heartbreak, heart-wrenching heartbreak in this movie like you haven’t seen since Titanic. And I’m serious about that.”

The third installment is following in giant footsteps as 2009’s Avatar still holds the title of the highest-grossing movie in history with $2.9 billion worldwide. Its 2022 sequel The Way of Water was another success, bringing in $2.3 billion. Now, with stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet reprising their roles, first reactions to Fire and Ash suggest that the installment will bring another box office hit to the series.

“I may not be the biggest Avatar superfan, but [Avatar: Fire and Ash] proves once again that James Cameron can and will always deliver the ultimate cinematic spectacle, pushing visuals and emotion to new heights and redefining what a true blockbuster feels like. It’s bold, immersive, unforgettable, and driven by sheer ambition,” critic Sean Tajipour wrote on X.

James Cameron directed the newest installment in the Avatar franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash ( Getty Images for 20th Century St )

Fellow critic Erik Davis wrote: “James Cameron’s AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH is a phenomenal moviegoing experience. It’s the biggest of the three — action-packed, visually jaw-dropping and rich with themes of family, legacy and survival. The way it weaves fire, water, air and land into every nook and cranny of the film is kind of remarkable. This is pure blockbuster filmmaking at its finest.”

Film writer Jonathan Sim insisted that Fire and Ash is “the best Avatar movie,” writing: “James Cameron crafts an action-packed spectacle filled with wonder and delight. A phenomenal cinematic experience with epic, breathtaking action sequences grounded in emotion and character.”

Cameron himself said he expects the new movie to make money, but that if it does not earn enough at the box office for Disney to say yes to the fourth and fifth movies in the franchise, he will write a book to wrap up the series. The plan is for two more Avatar films to be released after Fire and Ash in 2029 and 2031.

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters December 19.