Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man banned from entire country after Ariana Grande incident

Moment fan rushes at Ariana Grande at Wicked 2 premiere
  • An Australian man, Johnson Wen, was deported from Singapore and banned from re-entering after rushing Ariana Grande at the Wicked: For Good Asia premiere.
  • Wen was sentenced to nine days in jail for being a public nuisance after pushing past photographers and grabbing Grande on the red carpet on 13 November.
  • Grande's co-star, Cynthia Erivo, intervened by pushing Wen off the singer, who appeared visibly shaken by the incident.
  • Prosecutors described Wen as a 'serial intruder' during sentencing, noting his history of crashing star-studded events and attention seeking.
  • The incident sparked outrage due to Grande's past experience with post-traumatic stress disorder following a 2017 terrorist attack at her Manchester concert.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in