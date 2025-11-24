Man banned from entire country after Ariana Grande incident
- An Australian man, Johnson Wen, was deported from Singapore and banned from re-entering after rushing Ariana Grande at the Wicked: For Good Asia premiere.
- Wen was sentenced to nine days in jail for being a public nuisance after pushing past photographers and grabbing Grande on the red carpet on 13 November.
- Grande's co-star, Cynthia Erivo, intervened by pushing Wen off the singer, who appeared visibly shaken by the incident.
- Prosecutors described Wen as a 'serial intruder' during sentencing, noting his history of crashing star-studded events and attention seeking.
- The incident sparked outrage due to Grande's past experience with post-traumatic stress disorder following a 2017 terrorist attack at her Manchester concert.