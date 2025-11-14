Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Moment fan leaps over barrier and onto Ariana Grande at Wicked premiere

Moment fan rushes at Ariana Grande at Wicked 2 premiere
  • Ariana Grande was shielded by co-stars after a fan lunged at her on the Wicked: For Good red carpet in Singapore.
  • The incident occurred on Thursday, 13 November, while Grande was greeting fans alongside Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh.
  • An Australian man, Johnson Wen, jumped barricades and wrapped his arms around Grande before being pulled away by Erivo and security.
  • Wen, identified as a social media influencer, later shared a video of the incident on his profile.
  • The 26-year-old was charged with a public nuisance offence in a Singapore court on Friday.
