Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Apple Music’s top song for 2025 revealed

King Charles reveals his favourite songs in new Apple Music Radio show
  • Rosé and Bruno Mars' enduring hit "APT." secured the number one spot on Apple Music's global song chart for 2025.
  • Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Luther" placed second, with Bruno Mars making another appearance in third alongside Lady Gaga for "Die With a Smile."
  • Kendrick Lamar's album GNX achieved notable success, with five of its tracks featuring in the global Top 25.
  • Apple Music launched 'Replay,' an alternative to Spotify's Wrapped, allowing subscribers to review their listening habits, including new discoveries and consistent artists.
  • Last month, Tyler, the Creator was named Apple Music's Artist of the Year, accumulating 4.5 billion minutes of listening time between November 2024 and October 2025.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in