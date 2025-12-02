Apple Music’s top song for 2025 revealed
- Rosé and Bruno Mars' enduring hit "APT." secured the number one spot on Apple Music's global song chart for 2025.
- Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Luther" placed second, with Bruno Mars making another appearance in third alongside Lady Gaga for "Die With a Smile."
- Kendrick Lamar's album GNX achieved notable success, with five of its tracks featuring in the global Top 25.
- Apple Music launched 'Replay,' an alternative to Spotify's Wrapped, allowing subscribers to review their listening habits, including new discoveries and consistent artists.
- Last month, Tyler, the Creator was named Apple Music's Artist of the Year, accumulating 4.5 billion minutes of listening time between November 2024 and October 2025.