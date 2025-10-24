Anton Du Beke reacts to Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly Strictly exit announcement
- Anton Du Beke has voiced his devastation regarding the announced departure of Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly from Strictly Come Dancing.
- In an Instagram video message posted on Thursday, Du Beke shared his "fond memories" of the "extraordinary pair".
- He commended Tess Daly for introducing the "incredible, fabulous show" to the world.
- Du Beke also reminisced about meeting Claudia Winkleman during series two when she began presenting It Takes Two.
- Watch the video in full above.