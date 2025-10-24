Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Anton Du Beke reacts to Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly Strictly exit announcement

Anton Du Beke reveals he's 'devastated' following Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly's exit announcement
  • Anton Du Beke has voiced his devastation regarding the announced departure of Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly from Strictly Come Dancing.
  • In an Instagram video message posted on Thursday, Du Beke shared his "fond memories" of the "extraordinary pair".
  • He commended Tess Daly for introducing the "incredible, fabulous show" to the world.
  • Du Beke also reminisced about meeting Claudia Winkleman during series two when she began presenting It Takes Two.
  • Watch the video in full above.
