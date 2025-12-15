Record-breaking actor dies from complications following an operation
- Anthony Geary, the acclaimed actor best known for his role as Luke Spencer on General Hospital, has died at the age of 78.
- Geary passed away in the Netherlands on Sunday, 14 December, due to complications following an operation.
- He portrayed Luke Spencer for four decades, earning a record eight Daytime Emmys for his performance.
- His character's wedding to Laura Webber in 1981 became the most-watched soap opera episode in American television history, drawing 30 million viewers.
- Geary retired from General Hospital in 2015 after appearing in nearly 2,000 episodes and had been living in Amsterdam.