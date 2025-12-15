Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Geary, who starred as Luke Spencer for four decades on General Hospital, has died. He was 78.

The Utah-born actor earned significant acclaim for his soap opera role, winning a record eight Daytime Emmys, and was part of the most-watched soap opera episode in American television history.

He died in the Netherlands on Sunday, December 14, of complications following an operation.

His husband, Claudio Gama, said in a statement to TV Insider: “It was a shock for me and our families and our friends. For more than 30 years, Tony has been my friend, my companion, my husband.”

Geary was born on May 29, 1947, in Coalville, Utah. His father was a contractor and his mother stayed home to raise him in the Mormon faith.

He made his television debut at the age of 23 in a 1970 episode of the James L Brooks comedy-drama series Room 222. In subsequent years, he made guest appearances in several hit shows, including All In The Family and The Partridge Family.

open image in gallery Anthony Geary with his longtime 'General Hospital' screen partner Genie Francis at the Daytime Emmys in April 2015 ( Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS )

Geary landed his first significant soap role when he was cast in the college-set series Bright Promise in 1971. He went on to appear in The Young and the Restless in 1973.

In 1978, Geary landed what would become the defining role of his career. He was originally cast to play Luke Spencer over a 13-week storyline which saw his hit man character rape and then fall in love with Laura Webber, played by Genie Francis.

The couple’s story proved so popular and compelling that Geary was retained by the show, and their characters eventually became engaged. When Luke and Laura married onscreen in General Hospital on November 17, 1981, approximately 30 million viewers tuned in to make it the highest-rated soap opera episode in the history of American daytime television.

Geary won his first Daytime Emmy in 1982 before leaving the show for almost a decade, during which time he acted in several theatre productions and films, including the surreal “Weird Al” Yankovic comedy UHF in 1989.

Geary returned to General Hospital in 1991, initially playing Luke’s cousin Bill Eckert before resuming the character of Luke in 1993 when Francis also returned to the show.

In 2015, he won his record-setting eighth Daytime Emmy (having been nominated 17 times) before announcing his retirement. He made a brief return in 2017, meaning that in total he appeared in 1,997 episodes of General Hospital.

He moved to Amsterdam after retiring, where he lived until his death.