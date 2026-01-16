Ant and Dec take step back from TV roles to launch new chapter
- Beloved television presenters Ant and Dec are set to launch their inaugural podcast series, Hanging Out With Ant & Dec, offering fans a new, intimate way to connect with the iconic Geordie duo.
- The series promises an intimate experience, inviting listeners to join Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly as they catch up, reminisce, share anecdotes, and offer advice.
- Concurrently, the duo is unveiling a new digital channel named Belta Box, which will host fresh entertainment, curated clips, and extended video versions of the podcast.
- Hanging Out With Ant & Dec will release new episodes bi-weekly from 22 January, with a bonus episode every Monday.
- This venture marks a significant expansion for the pair, known for shows like I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Britain’s Got Talent, following their decision to put Saturday Night Takeaway on an indefinite hiatus.