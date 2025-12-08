Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Angry Ginge reveals I’m a Celeb weight loss winning jungle crown

I'm A Celebrity's Angry Ginge reveals jungle weight loss after fan concern
  • Angry Ginge, the winner of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, revealed he lost 7kg during his time on the ITV show.
  • The YouTube star, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, is 24 years old.
  • He shared this information during an interview on This Morning on Monday, following his crowning as king of the jungle.
  • Ginge joked that he had viewed his participation in the show as a 'weight loss journey'.
  • He concluded that the 7kg weight loss meant his experience on the programme was 'successful'.
