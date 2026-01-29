Former Radio 1 DJ reveals cancer diagnosis
- Popular former BBC Radio DJ Andy Kershaw, 66, is unable to walk after being diagnosed with cancer affecting his spine, it has been revealed.
- Kershaw received the diagnosis last August and is undergoing extensive treatment, including chemotherapy, radiotherapy, physiotherapy, and pain management.
- His friend and podcast producer, Peter Everett, shared the news on Thursday, saying that Kershaw is in good spirits and remains positive.
- Kershaw has humorously expressed his determination to recover, saying he plans not to die before figures such as Benjamin Netanyahu, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Ant’n’Dec.
- Messages of support and good wishes sent to Kershaw were “hugely appreciated”, Everett said.
