Hit musical now more relevant due to rise of extremism, says Andrew Lloyd Webber
- Andrew Lloyd Webber stated that his musical Evita holds greater urgency today due to the burgeoning rise of extremism across Europe.
- He views the story as a stark warning about the consequences of extremist governments or individuals gaining power, referencing the Peróns' role in bankrupting Argentina.
- Lloyd Webber specifically highlighted Eva Perón, whose ascent the musical chronicles, as a "very attractive extremist".
- A recent critically acclaimed revival at the London Palladium featured Rachel Zegler in the titular role, with Lloyd Webber praising her "absolutely extraordinary" commitment.
- Live recordings from Jamie Lloyd’s production have been compiled into an album, featuring iconic tracks, which is now available for streaming and pre-order.