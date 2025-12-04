Strictly star gives health update after undergoing second mastectomy
- Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has provided an update on her cancer treatment.
- The dancer's update comes four weeks after she underwent her second mastectomy.
- Dowden was first diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023, leading to discussions with her medical team about further procedures.
- Appearing on 'It Takes Two', she confirmed she is 'feeling really well' and that her 'recovery is all going to plan'.
- Ahead of finding the results of her performance in the It Takes Two professional challenge, Dowden said: “I’m not feeling too confident because, let’s face it, since 2022, luck has not been on my side.”