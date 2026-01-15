Amol Rajan to leave BBC radio show to start his own company
- Amol Rajan is departing BBC Radio 4’s Today programme after five years as a presenter.
- He announced his departure, stating he plans to "unleash his inner entrepreneur" by launching an unspecified company.
- Rajan praised the Today team as "consistently world class" and exceptionally well-led.
- He will continue his roles as host of University Challenge and the Radical With Amol Rajan podcast for the BBC.
- An announcement regarding his replacement on the Today programme is expected in due course.