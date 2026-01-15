Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Presenter Amol Rajan is leaving BBC Radio 4’s Today programme after five years.

“The pips have sounded, and it’s time to get my coat,” the broadcaster said, calling the show’s team “consistently world class”.

As for what’s next, Rajan revealed that he is planning to unleash his “inner entrepreneur” and launch a company.

The BBC said Rajan, 42, will continue to host both University Challenge and his Radical With Amol Rajan podcast.

Rajan will leave BBC News this summer, and will also step back from his Amol Rajan Interviews show. His replacement on Today is expected to be announced in due course.

“Leaving Today might be mad,” Rajan said in a statement, adding: “This team is the best of the best, consistently world class, and exceptionally well led by Owenna Griffiths and Mohit Bakaya. I will always feel like I played in the editorial version of Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United, or Steve Waugh’s Australia.

“I genuinely couldn’t be prouder of Amol Rajan Interviews, which will stand the test of time. Travelling all around the world (or indeed Essex) to spend so much time with so many icons has been an unforgettable privilege.”

On his next steps, Rajan said he first “flirted with the idea” of building his own company 20 years ago, adding that he is excited to stay on as the host of University Challenge and his podcast.

“I am very much not leaving the BBC, Britain’s noblest cultural institution, whose Reithian spirit is such a generous gift to a world in flux. It’s that world I’m heading for, and I’m excited,” he said.

Since joining the BBC as its first media editor in 2016, after a stint as the youngest ever editor of The Independent, Rajan has gone on to become one of the broadcaster’s most prominent personalities.

Rajan became the fifth regular presenter of Radio 4’s flagship Today programme in 2021 alongside Justin Webb, Mishal Husain, Martha Kearney and Nick Robinson.

At the time of his appointment, Rajan said he hoped to do the listeners proud, stating: “I’ve no intention of trying to reinvent news, and think the best thing is to keep it simple. Be fair, get to the truth, and don’t screw up.”

Amol Rajan has hosted ‘University Challenge’ since 2023 ( Lifted Entertainment/ Ric Lowe )

In 2023, Rajan became only the third person to host University Challenge in the programme’s 60-year history since Bamber Gascoigne launched the quiz in 1962. He succeeded Jeremy Paxman, who ended his reign after 28 years.

Rajan, who stepped down as media editor at BBC News in 2022, has also presented on BBC Radio 2 and The One Show.