Amol Rajan quits BBC Radio 4’s Today programme after five years
Presenter and former editor of The Independent is leaving flagship show but will continue to host ‘University Challenge’
Presenter Amol Rajan is leaving BBC Radio 4’s Today programme after five years.
“The pips have sounded, and it’s time to get my coat,” the broadcaster said, calling the show’s team “consistently world class”.
As for what’s next, Rajan revealed that he is planning to unleash his “inner entrepreneur” and launch a company.
The BBC said Rajan, 42, will continue to host both University Challenge and his Radical With Amol Rajan podcast.
Rajan will leave BBC News this summer, and will also step back from his Amol Rajan Interviews show. His replacement on Today is expected to be announced in due course.
“Leaving Today might be mad,” Rajan said in a statement, adding: “This team is the best of the best, consistently world class, and exceptionally well led by Owenna Griffiths and Mohit Bakaya. I will always feel like I played in the editorial version of Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United, or Steve Waugh’s Australia.
“I genuinely couldn’t be prouder of Amol Rajan Interviews, which will stand the test of time. Travelling all around the world (or indeed Essex) to spend so much time with so many icons has been an unforgettable privilege.”
On his next steps, Rajan said he first “flirted with the idea” of building his own company 20 years ago, adding that he is excited to stay on as the host of University Challenge and his podcast.
“I am very much not leaving the BBC, Britain’s noblest cultural institution, whose Reithian spirit is such a generous gift to a world in flux. It’s that world I’m heading for, and I’m excited,” he said.
Since joining the BBC as its first media editor in 2016, after a stint as the youngest ever editor of The Independent, Rajan has gone on to become one of the broadcaster’s most prominent personalities.
Rajan became the fifth regular presenter of Radio 4’s flagship Today programme in 2021 alongside Justin Webb, Mishal Husain, Martha Kearney and Nick Robinson.
At the time of his appointment, Rajan said he hoped to do the listeners proud, stating: “I’ve no intention of trying to reinvent news, and think the best thing is to keep it simple. Be fair, get to the truth, and don’t screw up.”
In 2023, Rajan became only the third person to host University Challenge in the programme’s 60-year history since Bamber Gascoigne launched the quiz in 1962. He succeeded Jeremy Paxman, who ended his reign after 28 years.
Rajan, who stepped down as media editor at BBC News in 2022, has also presented on BBC Radio 2 and The One Show.
