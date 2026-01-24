Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Amanda Knox confronts her prosecutor in latest documentary

Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy
  • Amanda Knox's new documentary, Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy, follows her journey back to Italy to confront the prosecutor who wrongfully convicted her.
  • Knox, who spent nearly four years in prison after being wrongly convicted of the 2007 murder of her British roommate Meredith Kercher, aims to reconcile with her traumatic past.
  • Directed by her husband Christopher Robinson, the film features Knox meeting face-to-face with retired Italian magistrate Giuliano Mignini, who led the prosecution against her.
  • Knox states in the documentary that Mignini, not the media, was responsible for her imprisonment, expressing her desire to understand if he "cared."
  • Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy is scheduled to premiere on 26 January on Hulu and Disney+.
