Amanda Knox confronts prosecutor who sent her to prison in new documentary

In 2022, Amanda Knox returned to Italy to confront the prosecutor who wrongfully convicted her of the murder of her roommate, in an attempt to reconcile with her traumatic past.

Knox’s harrowing journey back to the country where she served nearly four years in prison is now the subject of a new documentary, titled Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy.

Helmed by Knox’s husband, Christopher Robinson, in his directorial debut, the film follows the author and activist as she travels to Italy to speak at an Innocence Project conference. While there, she meets face-to-face with the lead prosecutor, Italian magistrate Giuliano Mignini, who sent her to prison nearly 20 years earlier.

“I am Amanda Knox. I am a mom, I’m a writer, and I am the girl who was accused of murder,” Knox says in the documentary’s trailer. “That doesn’t go away.

“I got s*** treatment from the media, but the media didn’t put me in prison. He did,” she adds of Mignini, who has since retired as a public prosecutor.

open image in gallery Amanda Knox will come face-to-face with the prosecutor who put her in prison, years after she was falsely convicted of the murder of her roommate, in the new documentary 'Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy' ( Getty )

open image in gallery Giuliano Mignini (left) was the lead prosecutor in the wrongful conviction of Knox ( Getty )

“I wanted to know if the person who hurt me cared,” Knox says. “So I went back to confront the man who put me in prison face-to-face.”

In one scene, her husband warns her that “if you’re going because you think it’s going to heal you, it could be crushing if it doesn’t do what you want it to do.”

Knox, now 38, and her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were wrongly convicted for the 2007 murder of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher, in Perugia, Italy. The two spent nearly four years in prison before they were later acquitted and released in 2011. Upon her release, Knox became an advocate for prison reform.

Her case and the media firestorm that surrounded her trial have been dramatized in numerous series and biopics, including the 2025 limited series The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, which was executive produced by Knox herself.

However, the forthcoming documentary is the first project to depict “Amanda’s long journey to figure out how to reconcile with the country of Italy and with the man who sent her to prison,” Robinson explained to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview.

“And Amanda has actually met with her prosecutor twice,” Robinson revealed, “and he has said things to her that are startling, and their relationship has continued to develop. So, the process of finding peace and closure is not one that just ends on a button — it’s a journey, and Mouth of the Wolf is showing how that journey has continued.”

Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy premieres January 26 on Hulu and Disney+.