Alyssa Farah Griffin gives birth to her first child after IVF journey
- Alyssa Farah Griffin, co-host of The View, has given birth to her first child with husband Justin Griffin.
- The birth was announced by fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg during Wednesday's broadcast of the ABC daytime talk show.
- Named after his dad, baby Justin Patrick Griffin Jr. was born Tuesday, weighing seven pounds and measuring 19 and a half inches.
- Griffin announced her pregnancy in October, sharing that she had undergone five rounds of IVF.
- She was due on Feb. 19 but the baby arrived earlier than expected, with guest hosts set to cover her maternity leave.
