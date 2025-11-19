Alex Scott teases Jess Glynne engagement in I’m a Celeb relationship admission
- Alex Scott made a rare admission about her relationship with Jess Glynne on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' during Tuesday's episode.
- Speaking to Ruby Wax, Scott revealed they had an instant spark upon meeting at a private member's club in London.
- The former Arsenal footballer stated she “will” marry the “Hold My Hand” singer, but is waiting for Glynne to propose.
- Scott and Glynne have been together for more than two and a half years.
- Their romance was initially kept private from the public eye.