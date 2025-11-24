Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

I’m a Celeb star Alex Scott sneaks in contraband into the jungle

I'm a Celeb 2025: Alex Scott sneaks contraband into camp
  • Alex Scott was caught using a sachet of salt, considered contraband, in the I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! camp.
  • The former England international used the salt to season a meal of crocodile feet, vegetables, and rice during Sunday's episode.
  • Contestants are strictly forbidden from bringing any food or seasoning into the camp.
  • Presenters Ant and Dec confirmed the breach, stating they believe Scott 'nicked' the salt from the hotel.
  • Ant and Dec indicated that punishments would follow for Scott's actions.
