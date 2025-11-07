Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr describes moment he broke down in tears

Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr reveals why he broke down in tears after scooping prize pot
  • Alan Carr won Celebrity Traitors, revealing himself as a Traitor in the final and securing the £87,500 prize pot.
  • He became tearful after his win, attributing his emotional reaction to the deceit of the game and the significant amount raised for his chosen charity, Neuroblastoma UK.
  • Carr had 'murdered' fellow contestants Paloma Faith and Celia Imrie during the series, despite being close friends with Faith.
  • The comedian emphasised the importance of the prize money for Neuroblastoma UK, stating it would save lives and raise awareness for the rare disease.
  • Celebrity Traitors proved highly popular, becoming the most-watched show of the year with its initial episodes averaging 12.6 million viewers.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in