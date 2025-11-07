Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr describes moment he broke down in tears
- Alan Carr won Celebrity Traitors, revealing himself as a Traitor in the final and securing the £87,500 prize pot.
- He became tearful after his win, attributing his emotional reaction to the deceit of the game and the significant amount raised for his chosen charity, Neuroblastoma UK.
- Carr had 'murdered' fellow contestants Paloma Faith and Celia Imrie during the series, despite being close friends with Faith.
- The comedian emphasised the importance of the prize money for Neuroblastoma UK, stating it would save lives and raise awareness for the rare disease.
- Celebrity Traitors proved highly popular, becoming the most-watched show of the year with its initial episodes averaging 12.6 million viewers.