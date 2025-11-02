Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Alan Carr could win Celebrity Traitors, according to banished star

Celebrity Traitors Alan Carr bursts out laughing when asked if he's a faithful
  • Kate Garraway, a recently banished Faithful from The Celebrity Traitors, predicts Alan Carr will win, attributing his success to a "genius" tactic of appearing guilty regardless of his true role.
  • Garraway explained that Carr's consistently guilty appearance, even when telling the truth, led other contestants to dismiss his behaviour as simply "Alan being Alan".
  • She highlighted an exercise where Carr looked guilty on every question, including true ones, which paradoxically helped him remain under the radar as a Traitor.
  • After Garraway's banishment, Carr was confirmed as a finalist alongside Cat Burns, Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed, and David Olusoga.
  • During a final declaration of being a Faithful, Carr's laughter, while amusing to some, solidified Joe Marler's suspicion that he is indeed a Traitor.
