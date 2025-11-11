Alan Carr dons Celeb Traitors cloak once more as he surprises fans
- Alan Carr celebrated his win on Celebrity Traitors by charging down a London street dressed in a cloak and holding a lantern.
- The comedian secured £87,500 for Neuroblastoma UK, a children's cancer charity.
- During his celebration, the 49-year-old exclaimed "f*** you Faithfuls!" while posing for a photo with a fan.
- Carr emerged victorious over Faithfuls Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga in the final roundtable.
- His win came after Mohammed and Olusoga had previously banished fellow Faithful Joe Marler.