Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK actors send firm message over AI usage

UK actors’ union votes on vote on AI protections amid fears over digital rights
  • Performers in the UK's film and television industries have overwhelmingly voted to refuse digital scanning for artificial intelligence purposes.
  • An indicative ballot conducted by the actors' union, Equity, revealed that 99 per cent of participants would reject such scanning, with a 75 per cent turnout among over 7,700 performers.
  • Equity is currently engaged in discussions with Pact, the trade body representing UK film and TV production companies, to establish new minimum standards.
  • Following the decisive vote, Equity will formally demand that Pact return to the negotiating table with a significantly improved proposal concerning artificial intelligence.
  • Equity's general secretary, Paul W Fleming, stated that members are willing to take industrial action and disrupt production if adequate AI protections are not enshrined in new agreements.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in