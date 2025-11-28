Legendary rock band secure major career first five decades after first song
- Aerosmith achieved their first-ever UK number one album, One More Time, a collaboration with pop-rock artist Yungblud.
- This historic milestone for the veteran American rock band arrives over 50 years after their debut and 38 years since their initial appearance on the UK albums chart.
- Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison, expressed profound gratitude, calling it his second number one of 2025 and the "cherry on top" of an emotional year.
- One More Time marks Yungblud's fourth overall UK number one album and also topped the UK vinyl albums chart and the UK record store chart.
- Elsewhere, The Stone Roses re-entered the top 40 following the passing of bassist Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield, and Taylor Swift maintained the number one spot in the singles chart.