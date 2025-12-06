Former BBC star gives health update after cancer diagnosis
- Adrian Chiles, the TV presenter, has revealed he underwent an operation to remove a cancerous patch of skin from his shoulder.
- The diagnosis was confirmed as a squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, after he noticed a suspicious patch.
- Chiles stated that the cancerous growth was successfully removed and will not spread, though it requires ongoing monitoring.
- He expressed concerns regarding the communication process with medical staff, particularly about receiving results via an app.
- The former 'One Show' host has previously discussed his health, including moderating his alcohol consumption after discovering signs of liver damage.