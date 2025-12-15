Actors forced into surprise purchase after success of Netflix show
- Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters, stars of the Netflix drama Adolescence, achieved significant success at the Emmy Awards.
- The series, Adolescence, secured a total of eight Emmy Awards, including four for the couple.
- Stephen Graham personally won three trophies, while Hannah Walters received one.
- Their unexpected haul of awards necessitated the purchase of an additional suitcase to transport them home from Los Angeles.
- Walters described the show's meteoric rise as 'chaotic and exciting,' expressing surprise at its 'bonkers' success.