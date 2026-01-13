Adolescence’s Owen Cooper regularly missed out on roles before Netflix stardom
- Owen Cooper, aged 16, made history by becoming the youngest-ever winner of the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor.
- He received the award for his role as Jamie Miller in the Netflix series Adolescence.
- His drama teacher, Esther Morgan, revealed that Cooper had faced numerous rejections for other acting parts prior to securing his award-winning role.
- Appearing on Lorraine, Morgan highlighted Cooper's persistence as an important message for aspiring young actors.
- She clarified that the previous rejections were not due to a lack of talent but because the roles were simply not the right fit for him.