Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How lucky twist led to ‘murder’ of latest Traitors contestant

Traitors Rachel and Stephen claim ghost-hunting builder Adam as their latest victim
  • Builder Adam has become the fifth faithful contestant to be "murdered" in the current series of the BBC's hit show, The Traitors, following a tense deliberation in the infamous turret.
  • Traitors Rachel and Stephen successfully identified a faithful who had not secured protection from the night’s elimination.
  • Viewers had previously seen seven contestants earn shields during the day’s challenge, granting them immunity from the traitors' next kill.
  • During their discussion, Rachel and Stephen carefully weighed their options. Rachel explained her decision to target the 34-year-old builder from Essex, stating: "It takes someone out of the game I can’t read." Cyber security consultant Stephen added: "I really hope he’s not got a shield."
  • Hairstylist Jessie and gardener James were also considered for murder, but both were ultimately safe, having secured shields.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in